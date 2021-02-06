Charlton return to winning ways with comfortable victory at Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton bounced back from their midweek home defeat by Portsmouth with a comfortable 2-0 win at Rochdale.

Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja struck in the opening half-hour to ensure victory for promotion hopefuls Charlton, who were beaten 3-1 by Pompey.

The visitors were thoroughly dominant in the first half and took the lead eight minutes in.

Liam Millar fed a pass into Aneke and the frontman turned on a sixpence and slammed a shot wide of Gavin Bazunu into the left-hand corner of his net.

Millar launched a 20-yard effort which Ollie Rathbone managed to divert onto the crossbar with his head but Dale had no answers to Charlton’s attacking play and they doubled their lead after 28 minutes, Oshilaja well placed to poke the ball into the net from close range following a corner.

Bazunu pushed another Aneke shot onto the post and the home side were fortunate to go in at half-time trailing by only two goals.

Dale improved after the break, Aaron Morley going closest when his corner almost crept inside Ben Amos’ near post.

Aneke and Millar both went close to a third for the visitors, who were never really threatened.