Simon Grayson’s first game in charge of Fleetwood ends in drab goalless draw

Simon Grayson’s first game in charge of Fleetwood ended in disappointment as his team were held to a goalless draw at home by struggling Bristol Rovers.

The visitors probably created the better of the chances as they continue to hover just above the drop zone.

Fleetwood dominated early on and skipper Paddy Madden went close before Rovers eventually responded with Brandon Hanlan firing an angled effort past the far post.

James Daly hooked an effort just wide for the visitors after meeting Ben Liddle’s through-ball.

As Rovers had grown into the game in the run-up to the interval, Sam Nicholson dived in to head a smart cross from Luke Leahy just off target.

Two minutes after the restart, visiting goalkeeper Joe Day produced a brilliant diving save to keep out Madden’s arrowing drive.

Rovers responded with Alfie Kilgour heading wide as he rose to meet Liddle’s corner kick.

Hanlan then steered substitute Luke McCormick’s cross inches wide from close range, while Sam Nicholson hit the side-netting late on.