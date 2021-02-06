Sunderland slip out of League One play-off places after draw at MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland lost ground in the Sky Bet League One play-off race after being held to a 2-2 draw at MK Dons.

The Black Cats went ahead early on through Charlie Wyke, but Joe Mason and Cameron Jerome struck back for the hosts before Luke O’Nien’s second-half equaliser.

Lee Johnson’s side – who beat the Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek – slip to seventh, two points outside the play-off places.

After just five minutes Wyke raced onto Aiden McGeady’s through-ball for the opener, but the lead was short-lived as Mason levelled after Black Cats’ stopper Lee Burge initially kept out a flurry of shots.

The hosts completed their turnaround when Jerome deflected Matt O’Riley’s low cross home.

An all-action start continued as Wyke was sent clear again but could not beat Andy Fisher from a narrow angle.

Sunderland began to dominate but missed several chances late in the half, however, shortly after the break, O’Nien turned smartly and fired beyond Fisher to level.

Fisher denied McGeady brilliantly in the final seconds to keep the scores level as Sunderland racked up an 11th draw of the season.