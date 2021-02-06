Leyton Orient play out stalemate with Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient and Colchester fought out a 0-0 draw at Brisbane Road in Sky Bet League Two.

There was lots of first-half endeavour but little quality, although it was the U’s who came closest when Frank Nouble struck the angle of the upright and crossbar after 18 minutes.

Orient spurned their best chance when Conor Wilkinson met a corner from Dan Kemp but headed over the bar from inside the area.

The hosts enjoyed the greater possession and created the better opportunities after the break with an early chance when a free-kick by Kemp landed at the feet of Sam Ling but the full-back scuffed his shot.

The dangerous Wilkinson then had an effort spilled by Colchester keeper Shamal George on 68 minutes before the danger was cleared and, two minutes later, the O’s forward was denied by the outstretched legs of the U’s keeper.

The Essex side showed little going forward in the second period with two speculative long-range shots from Callum Harriott the best they could manage.