Joe Sbarra leaves it late to earn Solihull Moors a draw against 10-man Eastleigh

Joe Sbarra scored an added-time equaliser as Solihull Moors earned a 1-1 National League draw against 10-man Eastleigh.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell twice denied a dominant Solihull early on but the home side broke and took the lead when Tyrone Barnett curled into the top corner after 23 minutes.

As half-time approached Sam Smart nearly doubled Eastleigh’s lead as he forced Ryan Boot into a save from a narrow angle.

But the Spitfires suffered a blow just before the break as Joe Partington was sent off following his second booking.

Jordan Cranston tested McDonnell from a free-kick early in the second half before Kyle Hudlin fired just wide with 25 minutes left.

But three minutes into stoppage time substitute Sbarra netted to earn the visitors a share of the points.