Debut Nicky Maynard goal earns 10-man Newport victory over Grimsby

Nicky Maynard spared Newport’s blushes as he scored on his debut to give them a 1-0 victory over Grimsby despite playing for 53 minutes with 10 men at Rodney Parade.

The 34-year-old striker, signed on loan from Mansfield half an hour before the transfer window closed on Monday, reacted quickest in the box when a shot from Matty Dolan ricochet to him in the 51st minute.

The goal was very much against the run of play and Grimsby were convinced Maynard was offside.

Moments later the visitors were relieved to see referee Craig Hicks rule out a goal from Luke Gambin for handball having unleashed a left-footed finish.

Newport had been reduced to 10 men for the fourth time in their last five games when Scot Bennett received a straight red card.

Despite manager Michael Flynn reading the riot act to his players after Liam Shepherd was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at Harrogate, Bennett lunged into a late challenge on Stefan Payne in the 37th minute.

Both sides were struggling for form coming into the game with Newport having slipped from top of the table at the turn of the year to seventh after a run of nine games in all competitions without a victory. Their last win had been 2-0 at Grimsby on December 8.

The visitors, still seeking a first win for new manager Paul Hurst, eventually slumped to a seventh defeat in their last nine games.