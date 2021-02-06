‘Model professional’ Glenn Murray still mint at 37 – Forest boss Chris Hughton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chris Hughton believes Glenn Murray has plenty more games and goals in him after the 37-year-old guided Nottingham Forest to a 3-0 win over lowly Wycombe.

Murray has linked up with Hughton again after a successful spell working under him at Brighton in which the striker fired them to promotion with 23 goals.

Forest are looking down rather than up but the veteran’s brace, with another from Murray’s former Seagulls team-mate Anthony Knockaert, pulled them clear of the relegation zone for now.

“Glenn is a model professional that enjoys scoring goals,” said Hughton.

“He enjoys playing and wants to play as long as possible. At this moment we have good competition in that position, perhaps three different types of number nine and it’s about working to their strengths.

“We had to dig deep. We’re up against a team that have great qualities about them. We know they’re direct up front and you have to battle against them.

“I think the clean sheet was important. As the game opened up we felt that there would be chances and we were able to capitalise on them.

“We were good at times but I think we could have been better. These type of games can be quite frantic and competitive, and we needed to make sure that in those periods that showed more composure. I think we did that, but I think we still could have done better.”

Murray, who scored 52 goals under Hughton with the Seagulls, lobbed Ryan Allsop to make a perfect start to a move to the City Ground sealed on Monday.

Wycombe target man Uche Ikpeazu had three good chances to get on the scoresheet and had the ball in the back of the net before half-time only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Long balls proved the home side’s undoing as Murray controlled Tobias Figueiredo’s clearance and earned a penalty as Jack Grimmer pulled him back. He duly converted.

Joe Lolley provided Forest’s third goal with his low cross met by Knockaert who smashed home from inside the area.

Forest opened up a four-point gap on the relegation zone with successive Championship victories for the third time this term.

Wycombe remain rooted to the bottom of the table and have won just one of their last 16 league games, with manager Gareth Ainsworth bemoaning the soft nature of defending for the first and second goals.

“When you give goals away like we did, you’re going to be out of games,” said Ainsworth.

“We had a plan and we wanted to play a certain way, and force Nottingham Forest to play in a certain way. We did that, but the first was a mistake and the second I think is a really soft penalty, but seems to be going against us.

“There’s quite a few players in their team that have played in the Premier League. There are very few in my team and I think this is the story.

“The gulf between the clubs is evident, but Wycombe are in the Championship and we want to do everything we can to stay in this Championship.

“But when you’re up against quality players you have to give that bit extra – we made too many mistakes.”