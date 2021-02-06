Nathan Jones left frustrated as Luton fail to seal win over Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left frustrated that his side hadn’t taken all three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield.

The hosts led through James Collins’ 11th minute opener, only for visiting defender Naby Sarr to level with 15 minutes remaining.

Huddersfield, who are winless in their last six league games, finished the match with 10 men as Harry Toffolo was sent off for a lunging challenge on Glen Rea.

Jones said: “I thought after the first half we should have been more than one up as Pottsy’s (Dan Potts) had a great chance, right on half time which would have made it two.

“We’ve had double the shots on target that they’ve had, they’ve had more possession than us, but they’re a possession-based side in terms of how they set up.

“I’m quite happy with the performance, I’m just disappointed we didn’t get the second goal as I think that would have been enough.

“We wanted to play on the front foot, the first goal is so important, we don’t tend to lose when we get the first goal.

“We got that and I’m just disappointed we didn’t go further ahead as our play deserved more.

“Second half they came out, they controlled possession a little bit more than us, but I still thought we were a real threat.

“Pelly (Mpanzu) had a chance, we’ve hit the post later on, had a lot of balls in the final third without quite picking out people.

“I’m happy enough with the performance, I’m just disappointed that we weren’t a little bit more dominant and didn’t get that second goal.”

After Collins tucked home Harry Cornick’s cross early on, Luton then had a great chance to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, Potts heading Mpanzu’s tantalising cross against the post from a few yards out.

In the second period, Mpanzu went close from the edge of the box, firing narrowly over, but Huddersfield pressed and were level when Sarr tapped into the net after Hatters keeper Simon Sluga parried Juninho Bacuna’s low free kick.

Collins was denied by keeper Ryan Schofield and then Rea hit the woodwork with a header in stoppage time, moments after Huddersfield full back Toffolo had been sent off for a lunging challenge on the midfielder.

Terriers boss Carlo Corberan said: “After three or four minutes we started to dominate the game, started to control, but I think the mistake that we had in the ball, we didn’t recognise the situation.

“In the second half, we found our spirit, how we could create chances and I think in these moments, there was one moment after the goal, we saw we could go for the game and we wanted to go for the game.

“We wanted to take the three points today, but at the same time they thought they could be close to the goal too, but at the end I think the draw was the normal result today.

“It’s so difficult to control this game, in terms of the pitch, the conditions and the emotions of these types of games.

“We created some good opportunities, but at the same time we had to defend very strong with a lot of attention from the set-pieces they create because we know that they are good at set-pieces.”