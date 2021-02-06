Aaron Wilbraham glad to see training-ground work come off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stand-in Shrewsbury manager Aaron Wilbraham was pleased to see his side’s extra work on the training ground pay-off with a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Swindon.

Blackburn loanee Harry Chapman’s superb first-half goal was enough to earn Shrewsbury a hard-fought victory at the County Ground.

Wilbraham said: “It was a great battling performance and the boys really had to stand and be counted in the second half and I think everyone did really well.

“After a hard midweek game there was a bit of extra work on the training ground but we knew we needed to do it so everyone knew their jobs and it was well worth it.

“The goal was great hold up play by Curtis Main and then Harry Chapman running in, which we had worked on in training and it came off nicely.

“It was a great strike, to see it come off the post and nestle in was a great feeling.”

A game which was bereft of clear-cut chances for both sides was settled in the 32nd minute when Chapman broke the deadlock.

A matter of seconds before Shrewsbury’s winner, Swindon had a golden opportunity to score when Jordan Lyden went clean through on goal.

But instead of shooting he opted to try and pass back to Jordan Garrick and the attempted ball was cut out by a Shrewsbury defender before Swindon were duly punished.

Lyden was made to pay when Chapman let fly with a wonderful half volley from long range that struck the inside of the right post before finding the net.

Anything else resembling a chance for both teams was minimal, with veteran striker Brett Pitman twice heading over the bar for Swindon while Sean Goss was well kept out by goalkeeper Mark Travers’ feet early on.

Chapman and Shaun Whalley both shot over the bar for the visitors but neither player came close to extending Shrewsbury’s lead.

Swindon manager John Sheridan felt his side deserved more from the game for their efforts.

Sheridan said: “It’s a difficult result to take because I don’t think they were the better side.

“Them getting the first goal made life difficult for us and gave us a lot to do. We didn’t really get going, there was a lack of quality.

“I’ve said many times it’s about who scores first in this league and that’s how the game panned out.

“They’re a difficult team to play against, they get men behind the ball. We had a great chance 30 seconds before their goal, we huffed and puffed.

“I get very frustrated, but that’s why we’re at the wrong end of the table.”