Kenny Jackett lauds fighting spirit as Portsmouth salvage late point

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett was proud of his players for finding a way to salvage a draw after trailing Plymouth 2-0 with less than five minutes to play at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis and James Bolton struck in the 86th and 87th minutes to cancel out an earlier double from League One’s top scorer Luke Jephcott as the match finished 2-2.

A relieved Jackett said: “It is definitely a point won. It was not our day but at least we did not lose.

“I thought we played well and dominated a lot of the game. Plymouth defended well and rode out the spells when we were on top.

“The longer the game went on and we did not score, you could see a goal coming the other way and it was frustrating.

“Credit to the players, I am proud of them because they found a way at the end and scored two really good goals.

“We showed a really good spirit.”

Pompey had the better of a drab first half and Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper twice denied Michael Jacobs and also saved Ellis Harrison’s snap-shot.

Jephcott put Plymouth in front in the 71st minute as he poked the ball home from close range after Andy Cannon had been caught in possession.

Striker Jephcott doubled his and the Pilgrims’ tally 11 minutes later when he finished off a neat breakaway move from two yards.

Curtis got Pompey back in the game by robbing Kell Watts on the byline before stroking the ball into the far corner.

Bolton then headed in a Marcus Harness cross to make it 2-2 with three minutes left and leave Argyle deflated.

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe revealed Watts had apologised to his teammates for his part in Pompey’s opening goal.

Lowe said: “It is a difficult one to take, but we have to look at the positives. Fratton Park is a difficult place to come so to take a 2-0 lead here is not easy.

“We know the mistake and if the defender had seen the ball out for the first goal then the comeback does not happen. That goal gave them some momentum.

“He knows. He is a good lad, an honest lad and has been fantastic for us this season. He has held his hands up and he knows he should have let the ball run out or put the ball in Row Z.

“He has let the lads down but he has apologised and he will learn for next time.

“But we were fantastic in everything we did today; the brand of football was great. My lads are becoming a very good team.

“Would I have taken a point before the game? Of course, but it feels like two points dropped in the circumstances.”