Sam Allardyce: West Brom must now beat Premier League high-fliers to stay up

Sam Allardyce says West Brom must start beating the Premier League’s big teams to stay up.

West Brom’s failure to overcome Fulham and Sheffield United during the last week – Albion took only one point from those meetings with relegation rivals – left them 10 points from safety.

Their next two games are against Tottenham and Manchester United and boss Allardyce admitted ahead of Sunday’s trip to north London that shock wins are now essential.

“We have failed against teams in and around us to achieve the number of points we wanted to, which means we have to make up those points against teams in higher positions,” Allardyce said.

“We have to produce performances in those games to get some victories, not just draws. That’s the position we’ve put ourselves in.

“We’ll have to surprise teams like I’ve done in the past at other clubs in this position.

“We need to do what Brighton and Burnley have done, get a victory against some of the bigger teams in this league, while not forgetting when we play teams in that bottom eight it’s almost getting to the stage where it’s a must-win.”

Allardyce has won just one of his nine league games at West Brom since his December appointment.

It has left them with 12 points from 22 games and the former England manager believes Albion need 26 from the final 16 matches to survive.

He said: “They used to say the safety mark was 40 points. It’s not really that now, it’s 38, and that will be the ultimate target.

“When I compare it with other situations where I’ve come into the Premier League around December – Blackburn, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton – and the points difference to games this would be the hardest one.

“The amount of points that have to be made up. We could easily be sat here with four points from those two games (against Fulham and Sheffield United) and that would have been very satisfying indeed.

“But we slipped up so when we play Tottenham, Manchester United or West Ham we’ll have to get a victory in those games.”

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, signed on loan from Arsenal on deadline day, will make his debut in north London.

Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu could also be in the squad for the first time following his loan switch from Celta Vigo, the pair added to the earlier January arrivals of Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Diagne.

“There has to be an element of extra quality in all departments,” Allardyce said.

“If we can get all four players playing to their best that will lift our performance.”

Allardyce has had many meetings with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho over the years and the pair have not always seen eye to eye.

But Allardyce said of their relationship: “It’s been more love than hate, I spent a considerable amount of time with Jose a few years ago at Soccer Aid.

“We can have our little digs and we can get emotional and say in the press what we need to, but for me you move on and it’s done and dusted.”