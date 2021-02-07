India v England Day 2: Dom Bess helps turn the screw on India

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dom Bess took centre stage with four wickets as England hammered home their advantage in the first Test against India.

The hosts responded to an imposing first-innings score of 578 by scrapping to 257 for six at stumps, with Bess running through a high-class middle order.

Capturing India captain Virat Kohli at bat-pad for just 11 was the off-spinner’s moment of the day – and probably his career thus far – and he also ended a thrilling counter-attack from Rishabh Pant for 91.

He relied on good fielding and good fortune too, Joe Root taking a brilliant one-handed catch to see off Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara left aghast when his pull shot looped to midwicket via a huge deflection off the cowering Ollie Pope.

With Jofra Archer earlier accounting for both openers with the new ball, England walked off at stumps 321 ahead and with a big chance to open up the road to a series-opening victory.

It seems unlikely that England would send their hosts in for a second innings. Not only would it place a strenuous workload on their bowling attack in a tightly-packed series, it would also open up the outside chance of batting last on a day five pitch. Expect Root to play the percentages even if there is a flurry of wickets.

England media manager Danny Reuben took to Twitter after his fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root produced a wonderful one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane. Having already established his superhero credentials with the bat, the captain was given the full comic-book treatment after his athletic intervention in the field.

Nervous 90s

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has now been dismissed between 90 and 100 on four occasions in his 17-match career.

97 v Aus, Sydney (2021)

92 v WI, Rajkot (2018)

92 v WI, Hyderabad (2018)

91 v Eng, Chennai (2021)

