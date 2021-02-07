Manchester United miss chance to go top after home defeat to Reading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top of the Women’s Super League table after a 2-0 defeat to Reading.

Goals from Danielle Carter and captain Natasha Harding handed the Royals just their second victory in the last 10 games.

After a tense first half, the visitors made the breakthrough when Harding was on hand to poke home the ball home after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The visitors made it two goals in as many minutes after Emma Mitchell’s free-kick picked out an unmarked Carter who guided a header home.