Ilkay Gundogan gets his sports mixed up – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Ilkay Gundogan got confused between two of the day’s big sporting occasions.

When they tell you it's #SuperBowl and a Field Goal is worth 3 points… 🏈🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/x8hY6fiEMK — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 7, 2021

Phil Foden celebrated his impressive display in Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Liverpool.

Not every day that happens at Anfield. A special moment!! pic.twitter.com/fchEudHdRa — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 7, 2021 How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/QUfHqjxuAP — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 7, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on a disappointing result.

We know we’ve let ourselves and the fans down today. No excuses. It just has to be better to finish the season strong. We’ll give it everything. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/C6QSqQWSbU — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 7, 2021

Harry Kane had a goal and a win to celebrate on his return from injury.

Important we got the win today. Good to be back with a goal too 💪 pic.twitter.com/HTRbHBy3Dv — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 7, 2021

But Newcastle’s Fabian Schar faces a long wait.

Difficult to accept. I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games. Now i will be out for a few months and its gonna be a hard time. But i will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. And my goal will be to be ready for the euros🙏. pic.twitter.com/6LyooFpCGx — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) February 7, 2021

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland reflected on a momentary change of sport.

Cricket

One youngster was not enjoying England’s first Test with India.

These early starts catch up with us all! 😅 https://t.co/VoFYhpoZ20 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 7, 2021

England media manager Danny Reuben went into full comic book mode to describe fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root.

Michael Vaughan hailed a remarkable run chase from West Indies and a double century for Kyle Mayers on his debut.

Kyle Mayers … Remember the name !!! 4th innings 210no on debut to win the game … 🙌🙌🙌 #BANvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

KP thought he had earned his Sunday lunch.

Right, today I can have a HUGE Sunday roast! 🕺🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/nt1jGJeTaI — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 7, 2021

Rugby Union

The celebrations continued in Scotland.

Tennis

Dan Evans chalked up his first ATP title.

American football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Super Bowl mode.

Let’s go take it. pic.twitter.com/Bk71VrX7Fr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021 #SBLV team photo 📸 pic.twitter.com/03a2ELk5b2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP.

“Two years ago I was sitting in a wheelchair” – Washington’s Alex Smith was a deserving comeback player of the year after nearly losing his leg in an on-field injury.

Things you love to see: Alex Smith – Comeback Player of the Year. 📺 #NFLHonors 🕚 11am Sky Sports NFL, 12pm NFL Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/lsIAGG9rJl — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 7, 2021

Snooker

It’s never over until it’s over at the Shoot Out.