On this day in 2012: Fabio Capello steps down as England manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fabio Capello resigned as England manager on this day in 2012 following a meeting with Football Association chiefs at Wembley Stadium.

The FA’s decision to go over Capello’s head and strip John Terry of the captaincy led to the Italian quitting his £6million-a-year post.

An FA statement read: “The Football Association can confirm that Fabio Capello has today resigned as England manager.

Capello was in charge for four years (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This follows a meeting involving FA chairman David Bernstein, FA general secretary Alex Horne and Fabio Capello at Wembley Stadium.

“The discussions focused on the FA board’s decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello’s response through an Italian broadcast interview.

“In a meeting for over an hour, Fabio’s resignation was accepted and he will leave the post of England manager with immediate effect.”

John Terry was stripped of the England captaincy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Capello had told Italian TV that he “absolutely” disagreed with the action against Terry and that set him on a collision course with the FA.

The shock resignation brought to an end to Capello’s four years in charge of England – he had been due to step down after that summer’s European Championship.

Roy Hodgson was subsequently appointed Three Lions manager.