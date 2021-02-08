Rotherham set to be without Jamie Lindsay for Cardiff clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rotherham look set to be without Jamie Lindsay for the home clash with Cardiff after he was forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s win at Preston.

The Scottish midfielder hurt his hamstring in the 14th minute and was going for a scan on Monday, with boss Paul Warne saying: “I once pulled my hamstring on the Saturday and played on the Tuesday so I’m hoping he’s one of those superhuman people. I’m only guessing but if he has pulled it it could be two, three or four weeks.”

Warne could bring Matt Crooks, Michael Smith, Richard Wood, Matt Olosunde and Ben Wiles back into his starting line-up after resting them from the start at Deepdale.

Long-term absentee Kieran Sadlier is closing in on a welcome return after taking part in the warm-up to the weekend’s game.

Cardiff could be missing Alex Smithies for the trip.

The Bluebirds goalkeeper left the field on a stretcher after 11 minutes of Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Bristol City after falling ill and was replaced by Dillon Phillips.

Boss Mick McCarthy, who celebrated his first win since taking charge, said after that game: “He looked very ill at the time and was brought off on a stretcher which looked worrying, but I’ve been in to see him and he seems okay. We’re investigating it.”

Midfielder Jonny Williams is unlikely to make his debut after taking a knock on the back of his knee in training.