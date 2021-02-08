Michael Jacobs to miss Portsmouth’s clash with Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth will be without Michael Jacobs for the visit of Swindon.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury against Plymouth on Saturday and will undergo a scan.

Jack Whatmough completes a three-match ban following his red card against Lincoln, while Alex Bass (leg) and Paul Downing (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Ben Close is back in training after a hamstring injury.

Swindon skipper Dion Conroy returns from suspension for the trip.

The defender missed Saturday’s defeat by Shrewsbury after he was sent off in last week’s win over Wigan.

However, fellow centre-back Conor Masterson misses out with a hamstring problem after limping off at the weekend and midfielder Jordan Lyden will also be unavailable after suffering an injury of his own against Shrewsbury.

Masterson’s absence means Tyler Smith, who was left out at the weekend as the sixth loan player, will be available to come back in. Defenders Mathieu Baudry, Zeki Fryers, Jonathan Grounds and Tom Broadbent remain sidelined.