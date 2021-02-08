Massimo Luongo a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Massimo Luongo is an injury doubt for Sheffield Wednesday’s crucial Sky Bet Championship clash with Wycombe on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries for the majority of the season but made successive substitute appearances leading up to Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Millwall.

However, he tweaked his thigh in training and missed the heavy defeat, and will be assessed for the match which sees the division’s bottom two sides go head to head.

A victory for the hosts will see them climb out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but the Owls will be without defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (ankle), while Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) is out for the season.

Joe Jacobson is a major injury doubt as Wycombe travel to Hillsborough.

The left-back has missed the last three matches with a knee issue but has returned to training alongside midfielder Dominic Gape, who had a leg injury.

Both will need fitness tests ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire and could make the matchday squad, with winger Garath McCleary pushing for a starting place.

Wycombe have only picked up five points on their travels in the Championship this season.