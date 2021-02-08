New signings in contention for Bolton bows against Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton have a number of new signings who could be in line to make their debuts against Morecambe.

Midfielder MJ Williams joined on a free from Blackpool on transfer deadline day and will be keen to make an impact for the Trotters.

Manager Ian Evatt, who saw his side’s game at Salford at the weekend postponed, also signed a trio of players on loan last week – all of whom should be available.

Striker Oladapo Afolayan joined from West Ham until the end of the season – as did playmaker Marcus Maddison from Charlton and Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo’o remains unavailable after being sent off against Tranmere last month.

Songo’o received a straight red card for “foul and abusive language” in the 45th minute of the League Two game against Rovers on January 30 and he is still suspended.

The Shrimps suffered another blow when 10-goal top-scorer Adam Phillips was recalled by Burnley and then loaned to League One Accrington.

Alex Denny was brought in from Salford to soften the blow and he still awaits his debut after being an unused substitute in Saturday’s draw at Stevenage.