Mikael Ndjoli and Mace Goodridge in line for Barrow debuts against Exeter

Mikael Ndjoli and Mace Goodridge could make Barrow debuts against Exeter.

The pair were signed on deadline day, forward Ndjoli joining on a permanent deal after leaving Bournemouth and midfielder Goodridge on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season, but were not involved as the Bluebirds were beaten by Cambridge on Saturday.

Harrison Biggins has been recalled from his loan by parent club Fleetwood, leaving Barrow manager Michael Jolley with fewer midfield options.

Brad Barry (hamstring) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain unavailable through injury.

Exeter will check on Rory McArdle before making the long trip north.

The defender was absent on Saturday after he went to hospital and received 10 stitches after suffering what Grecians boss Matt Taylor described as “a gash on his private parts” during the 1-0 win at Stevenage last week.

The Grecians have been assessing Joel Randall, who has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, and Sam Stubbs (knee), although the former returned as a second-half substitute in the home win against Bradford at the weekend.

Randell Williams continues his recovery from a stress fracture to a fibula.