Harrogate defender Will Smith suspended for Cheltenham clash

Harrogate will be without defender Will Smith as they attempt to secure a third successive League Two victory when Cheltenham head for the EnviroVent Stadium.

Smith was sent off during the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Crawley and will serve a one-game ban.

Defensive partner Connor Hall returned to the side at the weekend after completing his own suspension, while loan signing Josh Andrews made his debut as a late substitute with the 10 men defending their lead.

However, keeper Joe Cracknell and defender Mitchell Roberts remain on the casualty list.

Cheltenham will return to action following the postponement of their games against Barrow and Carlisle as a result of coronavirus protocols.

The latest round of testing on Sunday yielded one new positive result, while some of those already affected are still unavailable.

Wing-back Chris Hussey and midfielder Liam Sercombe are expected to return to the squad after recovering from foot and knee injuries respectively, but Ellis Chapman (thigh) will not make it.

Indiana Vassilev and Sam Smith made debuts as substitutes in the 0-0 draw at Forest Green last time out, and fellow loan signing Callum Wright will hope for a first involvement following his switch from Leicester.