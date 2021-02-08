Cedwyn Scott could make Carlisle bow against Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cedwyn Scott will hope for a debut when Carlisle return to action against Leyton Orient.

Striker Scott and defender Morgan Feeney signed short-term deals with the Cumbrians last month, and although neither has yet made a senior appearance, the former Huddersfield and Dundee frontman had a run out for the reserves in midweek and will hope for a chance to show what he can do.

Central defender Rob McDonald played in the same game after a 20-day Covid-19 absence and manager Chris Beech could include him in the squad.

Full-back George Tanner is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury, while midfielder Danny Devine continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou will be missing once again as he serves the second game of the ban he picked up for his red card at Crawley on February 2.

Head coach Ross Embleton also has doubts over midfielder Craig Clay and defender Sam Ling.

Both men limped out of Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with Colchester and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

However, striker Danny Johnson will hope for further action after getting 13 minutes as a substitute at the weekend on his return from a month-long lay-off with a knee problem.