Max Melbourne and Derick Osei Yaw in contention for Walsall

Walsall could hand debuts to loan signings Max Melbourne and Derick Osei Yaw in their Sky Bet League Two clash against Mansfield.

Defender Melbourne has arrived from Lincoln and could replace Zak Jules following his move to MK Dons. The arrival of French forward Yaw will help make up for the loss of Elijah Adebayo to Luton.

The Saddlers will be without Rory Holden (knee), while midfielder Danny Guthrie has left the club by mutual consent.

Walsall have not played for more than a fortnight after two recent fixtures were postponed.

Mansfield skipper Ollie Clarke will make his return from injury.

The midfielder has not played in a month due to a knee problem but returned to training last week.

Wing-back Joe Riley is a long-term absentee with a cruciate injury.

But boss Nigel Clough has an otherwise fully-fit squad.