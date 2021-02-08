David Martindale delighted Scott Robinson’s impact recognised with award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston manager David Martindale has hailed Scott Robinson’s player of the month award as just recognition for his impact on their form.

Robinson was named the Scottish Premiership player of the month for January while Martindale collected the manager’s award.

Robinson hit three goals last month including a Betfred Cup semi-final winner.

Martindale, who collected his second consecutive award, said: “It was good to see wee Robbo pick one up, I think he was really unlucky last time to be honest not to get it.

“Obviously I got it myself in December but it’s more of a squad trophy, let’s be honest, because if the players aren’t playing well, I wouldn’t be in the frame for it.

“But the players one is an individual award so I’m delighted for him.

“He has enjoyed playing up top himself as a number nine. I have played him in a multitude of positions, he’s been a six, an eight, a seven, an 11, a 10 and a nine. He has had that wee run and made the number nine jersey his own.

“He is infectious the way he goes about playing football and epitomises what we do at the club. He works really hard for the team and puts the team before himself. It spurs everyone else on to follow suit.”

Livi suffered their first defeat in 15 games when they lost to St Johnstone on Saturday but Martindale had a simple message to his players over the loss of their unbeaten run.

“Forget it,” he said. “It’s done, there is nothing you can do. We never actually spoke about unbeaten runs as a group.

“I am not really too fussed about it but we can definitely affect the next game and the next game is Hamilton (on Wednesday) and it’s another chance to pick up three points.

“Although we have beaten and haven’t felt what that’s like for a long time, you can’t let that hang over you.”