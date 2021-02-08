Kevin Van Veen set to return for Scunthorpe against Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe could have forward Kevin Van Veen back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford.

Dutchman Van Veen has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, but would have been in the squad for Saturday’s visit of Oldham, which was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Deadline-day signing Teddy Howe could make his debut at right-back, while defender Harrison McGahey (hamstring) is stepping up his recovery along with midfielder Jem Karacan (arm).

Forward Olufela Olomola (knee) also continues his own rehabilitation, as does Aaron Jarvis (hamstring).

Bradford expect to have forward Danny Rowe available for the trip to the Sands Venue Stadium.

Rowe, who has scored two in three games since signing from Oldham, did not feature in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Exeter as he was laid low by a heavy cold.

Midfielder Gareth Evans and forward Andy Cook are both closing in on a return to action following their own recent fitness issues.

Striker Billy Clarke, however, remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.