Aaron Pierre misses Shrewsbury’s visit of Sunderland

Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre will sit out Tuesday’s clash with Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland with a calf injury.

The centre-back sustained the problem last week and missed the weekend victory at Swindon where Town ditched the use of wing-backs to return to a more traditional back four.

Fellow defender Matthew Pennington (shoulder) and midfielder Brad Walker (ankle) are the other absentees for assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill remains in hospital while he recovers from coronavirus, but is improving and communicated regularly with his number two over the phone during their latest victory.

Lee Johnson will need to check on the fitness of Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan after he was a late withdrawal before kick-off at MK Dons on Saturday.

The centre-back complained of tightness in his calf and was replaced in the starting line-up by Bailey Wright.

Callum McFadzean missed the clash with a minor groin injury and the same issue forced Carl Winchester to sit out the entertaining 2-2 draw.

Both are expected to return later this month while new signing Ross Stewart is still working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring problem.