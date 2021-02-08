No fresh worries for promotion hopefuls Tranmere ahead of Stevenage’s visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill has reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Stevenage.

Rovers host relegation-battlers Boro looking for a sixth straight league win as they aim to keep pace in the automatic promotion race.

Danny Lloyd came into midfield for the 3-1 win over Port Vale, with veteran forward James Vaughan having scored twice.

Deadline-day signings David Nugent and Ali Crawford will both be hoping for a debut, midfielder Crawford having been an unused substitute on Saturday.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell made four changes for last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home against Morecambe, where a late goal from Luke Norris secured a useful point in their fight to stay up.

Defender Luther James-Wildin, Joe Martin, midfielder Arthur Read and Chris Lines all came into the starting XI, so could feature again.

Veteran David Stockdale looks set to continue in goal after signing on an emergency loan from Wycombe to cover for Jamie Cumming, who is sidelined by an ankle injury.

Deadline-day Tottenham loan signing Jack Roles will be hoping for a chance to impress in midfield, while forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram has come in from Championship side Derby.