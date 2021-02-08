Tom Brady plaudits and dancing Roy Keane – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8.
NFL
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off the Kansas City Chiefs.
The big names were quick to praise Brady’s achievements.
Paul Pogba took inspiration.
Football
Just Micah Richards showing Roy Keane a dancing Roy Keane.
All-white for Jose at Spurs training.
Jordan Henderson demanded improvements.
Gini Wijnaldum admits Liverpool are suffering a tough run.
Antonio Rudiger was pleased with the three points.
Tomas Soucek was also happy with how things turned out.
Tennis
Another Super Bowl, another offer of a date for Genie Bouchard.
The Aussie Open kicked off.
Serena Williams reveals the inspiration behind her Australian Open first-round match outfit.
Classic Kyrgios.
Cricket
Stuart Broad put in the hard yards.
Boxing
Tyson Fury spread some positivity.
Formula One
George Russell was spoiling for a fight.
Glorious Monaco view for Valtteri Bottas.
UFC
Conor McGregor means business.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe