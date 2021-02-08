Tuesday, February 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tom Brady plaudits and dancing Roy Keane – Monday’s sporting social

by Press Association
February 8, 2021, 5:55 pm
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8.

NFL

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big names were quick to praise Brady’s achievements.

Paul Pogba took inspiration.

Football

Just Micah Richards showing Roy Keane a dancing Roy Keane.

All-white for Jose at Spurs training.

Jordan Henderson demanded improvements.

Gini Wijnaldum admits Liverpool are suffering a tough run.

Antonio Rudiger was pleased with the three points.

Tomas Soucek was also happy with how things turned out.

Tennis

Another Super Bowl, another offer of a date for Genie Bouchard.

The Aussie Open kicked off.

Serena Williams reveals the inspiration behind her Australian Open first-round match outfit.

Classic Kyrgios.

Cricket

Stuart Broad put in the hard yards.

Boxing

Tyson Fury spread some positivity.

Formula One

George Russell was spoiling for a fight.

Glorious Monaco view for Valtteri Bottas.

UFC

Conor McGregor means business.