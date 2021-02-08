Aberdeen board back manager Derek McInnes amid poor run of form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been handed the backing of the Pittodrie board amid a run of one victory in eight matches.

The Dons have not scored in four games and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hibernian saw them slip five points adrift of their third-placed opponents in the Scottish Premiership.

That led to talks between McInnes and chairman Dave Cormack with the Dons boss stressing his desire to turn results around.

Cormack said in a statement: “Following speculation around the manager’s position, Derek and I met on Sunday and discussed the team’s poor run of form since the turn of the year.

“From my personal perspective there is no doubting Derek’s continued desire to drive success for the club.

“Having qualified for Europe seven seasons in a row, and with a healthy 54 per cent win-rate over almost 400 games in charge, it’s important that Derek focuses on integrating last week’s three new signings, and getting the team back to winning ways.

“The coaching staff have had only one full day’s training with Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry, whilst Florian Kamberi will hopefully arrive in the next few days.

“The board met today and are fully behind Derek getting us back on track, as he’s demonstrated countless times over his eight-year tenure.

“We’re at the business end of the season and we still have 33 points to play for.

“It’s critical that we all get behind Derek and the team as we strive for the best possible league finish and qualify for European football once again.”

The three loan signings came after Aberdeen sold Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove and allowed Curtis Main to move on. Another attacking player, Ryan Hedges, was subsequently ruled out for several months.

Aberdeen host in-form St Mirren on Saturday before a midweek trip to Celtic Park.