Reading set to have unchanged squad for visit of in-form Brentford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reading should have an unchanged squad for the visit of M4 neighbours Brentford.

Ovie Ejaria and Sam Baldock returned from minor injuries at Stoke on Saturday and should be involved again.

George Puscas is continuing his recovery from a groin operation and should be back this month.

Liam Moore is still out with a stress fracture to his left foot and Felipe Araruna remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Brentford, who will go top if they can stretch their unbeaten league run to 21 matches, are still without Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes and Pontus Jansson.

Norgaard has managed just one appearance in four months due to an ankle problem, Marcondes has a back issue and Jansson an ankle injury.

Luka Racic and Shandon Baptiste are also in the treatment room.

Josh Dasilva could start after returning on the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Middlesbrough.