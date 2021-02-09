EFL reports drop in coronavirus cases to 16 for first week of February

Coronavirus cases in the EFL have continued to decrease with 16 positive results in the latest round of testing.
The latest figures, from 5470 tests undertaken from February 1-7 across all 72 clubs, are three down on the equivalent results from 5,448 tests the previous week.
The number of clubs reporting zero positive cases was 64, one down on the week before.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe