Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey signs new long-term contract

Teenager Jacob Ramsey has committed his future to Aston Villa until the summer of 2025 after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has 11 senior appearances to his name this season, eight of them in the Premier League, where he was handed a first start against Wolves on December 12.

A statement on Villa’s official website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Jacob Ramsey has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

“The 19-year-old midfielder’s new contract will see him remain at the club until 2025.

“Ramsey, a graduate of Villa’s youth academy and a regular in England’s Under-20 squad, has made eight appearances this season and made his first Premier League start earlier this term against Wolverhampton Wanderers.”