USA pair Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris may feature for Swansea against Man City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

American pair Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola could both be involved for Swansea’s FA Cup fifth-round home tie against Manchester City.

Morris, signed on loan from MLS side the Seattle Sounders, has come off the bench in Swansea’s last two league games and is in contention for a first start.

Fellow United States forward Arriola only arrived on loan from DC United over the weekend but has impressed in training and might make the bench.

Midfielder Korey Smith is close to a return after four games out with a quad injury but young striker Liam Cullen, who scored twice in the 5-1 fourth-round victory over Nottingham Forest, faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing recent ankle surgery.

Manchester City will remain without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake for the match.

Aguero, who scored a controversial late winner when the sides last met in the Cup in 2019, returned to training on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus, but is not yet in contention to play.

De Bruyne and Ake are both continuing their own recoveries from injury, but Guardiola reported no fresh concerns ahead of the match.

Though the manager promised to start a strong side at the Liberty Stadium, he indicated a number of youngsters could also make the trip.