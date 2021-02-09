Brendan Rodgers: Other clubs’ top four aim shows how well Foxes have done so far

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes if the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are focusing on a top-four finish it puts his side’s achievements so far into perspective.

The Foxes are currently third in the Premier League table and face a huge match on Saturday with the visit of out-of-form defending champions Liverpool, currently three points behind them in fourth.

Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Premier League crown look to have been ended by defeat to Manchester City last weekend and Jurgen Klopp has admitted the priority has to be qualifying for the Champions League again.

“I hear teams like Liverpool and Manchester United talking about looking at being in the top four,” said Rodgers.

“So where does that leave teams like ourselves in terms of our aspirations if the Premier League champions and some of the superpowers of our game are looking to get into the top four.

“I think that shines a light on how amazing the players here have been up until now and what we have to try to do is quietly go about our work, being as professional as we can be and see where it takes us.

“There are so many games left to play, my only focus is looking at our performance level.

“You can’t worry about where we are at now as we’ve been very good to this point.”

Rodgers has to turn his attention to the FA Cup on Wednesday with a place in the quarter-finals on offer when they host fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Next week the Europa League restarts with a tie against Slavia Prague and Leicester could still be fighting on three fronts, which is why the Foxes boss is looking to manage his squad against the Seagulls with a mix of senior and young stars.

“My only focus at this moment is Brighton and we want to get to the quarter-final,” he added.

“We all understood before a ball was kicked how much of a test it was going to be and all we have tried to do is manage it the best we could with the squad we have.

“We have absolutely maximised to this point everything out of the players (but) the players aren’t robots.

“The players haven’t complained, they have just got on with it and given their all every game.

“We are in a good position in the Europa League and a decent position in the domestic league.

“We just have to attack every competition, do the best we can and then just see where it takes us at the end of the season.”