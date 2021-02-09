Celtic forward Albian Ajeti escapes ban following disciplinary hearing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has escaped a two-match ban after a charge of simulation was not proven.

The Switzerland international was accused of causing referee Kevin Clancy to wrongly award the Hoops a penalty during their 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park last Tuesday.

However, the charge was found “not proved” during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

With Celtic leading 1-0 through a Scott Brown goal, Ajeti tumbled to the ground inside the penalty area early in the second half as Killie goalkeeper Colin Doyle came out to challenge.

Odsonne Edouard converted the penalty and the French striker grabbed his second 10 minutes later, with Ajeti adding a fourth with three minutes remaining.

Earlier in the day, before the outcome was revealed, Hoops boss Neil Lennon reiterated his belief that Ajeti was innocent but admitted he had prepared for the match against St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night with the player both in and out of the team.

He said: “We will wait then decide what the team will be. We have prepared both (in and out).

“I have made my thoughts on it pretty clear, what the outcome should be, but you just don’t know.

“I have seen it, there is definite contact.

“You can’t really call it simulation. Simulation is when there is no contact and we have seen plenty of that over the years and we don’t encourage that at all.

“But as a striker who is running very quickly and the goalkeeper is coming across his line as well, there is contact.

“You can’t gauge the force that hits you at, at that speed, I’m not a physicist, or scientist, but I don’t know how they can come to the conclusion that Albian conned the referee in that instance.”

Meanwhile, Rangers striker Kemar Roofe’s SFA fast-track hearing has been put back 24 hours at the request of the Ibrox club.

Roofe was due to learn his fate following his lunge on St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson but the hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The forward was booked for the challenge but subsequently accused of serious foul play, with a two-match ban awaiting him if Rangers fail to successfully challenge the charge.