Scott Robinson feels he has been ‘set free’ since switching to play in attack

Livingston’s Scott Robinson feels like he has been “set free” in his natural position after his impressive form as a centre-forward earned him the Scottish Premiership player of the month award.

The former Hearts and Kilmarnock player has performed in midfield for most of his professional career but his grounding in the game with Hutchison Vale boys’ club was further forward.

The 28-year-old has netted five goals in the past two months after being employed as Livingston’s main striker in the majority of games and he believes he is playing the best football of his career.

“I definitely do,” he said. “I think it’s all down to the position I am playing in as well. I think that’s where I am at my best. I am getting the rewards playing in that position and hopefully long may that continue

“Over the years I have been happy to play all different positions I need to for the team but I think people can see that’s where I’m at my best, that’s where I will get goals, create chances, hold the ball up for the team and bring others into play.

“Ever since I started playing football I was a striker. All through my school days, Hutchie Vale days, and I started at Hearts as a striker. Then going up through the years my youth coaches introduced me to different positions and that’s why I can play all across the midfield or as a striker.

“But I feel my best qualities are as a striker, causing defenders problems, running in behind, linking the play, and obviously I get my goals there.

“It’s sort of like you have been set free again, you are back to where I belong and just really, really enjoying it again. Not that I wasn’t before, it’s just when you go into a position you feel really comfortable in, that’s why I think I won this award.”

Robinson’s goals have included a Betfred Cup semi-final winner and have helped Livi go unbeaten for 14 matches.

He is determined to get back to winning ways against Hamilton on Wednesday to ensure they return to Hampden later this month on top form when they take on St Johnstone.

“It means everything to get an award like that,” he said. “I think it’s been 16 years since a Livingston player last won it so I am really proud of the achievement.

“We have been getting a lot of plaudits for the run we went on and for one of us to get an award like this is amazing.

“Hopefully we can get back to going on another good run because we have got the all-important cup final coming up at the end of the month so we want to take some momentum into that game.”