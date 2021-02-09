Jak Alnwick set to return when St Mirren face Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will go straight back into the team to face Celtic after serving a one-match ban.

Striker Kristian Dennis faces a lengthy spell out after a scan showed a tear in his Achilles.

Attacker Collin Quaner remains sidelined with a knee injury but could be back for the weekend.

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro will be assessed ahead of the trip to Paisley after crashing his car on Tuesday morning but should be OK.

Defender Shane Duffy has recovered from a bug and Ryan Christie has shrugged off an ankle knock.

James Forrest has returned to training after recovering from ankle surgery but the game comes too soon, while defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.