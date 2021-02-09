Ian Henderson brace helps Salford to thumping win over leaders Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford stunned leaders Cambridge with a first-half blitz in a thumping 4-1 win at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Ammies exploited some hesitant defending to extend their unbeaten home run with goals from Ian Henderson (2), Richie Towell and Robbie Gotts.

Top scorer Henderson pounced on a mistake by Jubril Okedina to slot home in the 19th minute.

The U’s were denied an equaliser by a fantastic block from on-loan Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard and immediately Salford broke to double their lead. Okedina was again caught cold and Towell swept in an unstoppable half-volley.

Rampant Salford found a third before half-time as on-loan Leeds midfielder Gotts played a smart one-two through a static Cambridge defence before slotting in left-footed.

The home side made it 4-0 midway through the second half. Gotts had already scraped the crossbar when Henderson tapped in his second from Ash Hunter’s low cross.

Paul Mullin grabbed a consolation for Cambridge but it was an emphatic Salford win and a first league defeat of 2021 for the leaders.