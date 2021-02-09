Northern Ireland to face United States in March friendly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northern Ireland will play the United States for the first time in a friendly at Windsor Park on March 28.

Ian Baraclough’s team will host the fixture in between two 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Italy in Parma and then Bulgaria in Belfast.

The Americans, coached by Gregg Berhalter and with Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in their squad, face several competitive matches of their own later this year.

The CONCACAF Nations League finals will be held in June, followed by the Gold Cup and then World Cup qualifiers.

Last week, the USA beat Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in a friendly in Florida.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are aiming to start over after the double disappointment of missing out on at place at Euro 2020 following defeat to Slovakia in the play-offs and then also suffering relegation in the Nations League.