Heavy snow forces Scunthorpe’s League Two game with Bradford to be abandoned

Heavy snow brought an early end to Scunthorpe’s League Two clash with Bradford, with the game abandoned at 0-0 just before the half-hour mark.

Snow began to fall just after kick-off, and referee David Rock had already halted play to allow ground staff to clear the lines around both penalty areas before the players left the field in the 29th minute.

That break was to allow further work on the surface, with the intention to return 15 minutes later.

But with the snow continuing to fall and visibility worsening, Rock called both managers back on to the pitch to call an end to proceedings.