Promotion rivals Hull and Lincoln play out stalemate

Lincoln continue to set the pace in Sky Bet League One after a goalless draw at promotion rivals Hull.

The hosts were not short of spirit against intelligent opponents but they lacked the imagination to trouble Michael Appleton’s league leaders.

Lincoln were good value for a point but would have found life much trickier in East Yorkshire had Keane Lewis-Potter’s deflected effort inside the first minute not hit the crossbar.

Hull saw more of the football thereafter, but the visitors arguably looked more dangerous on the counter-attack.

Morgan Rogers’ neat touch and strike, which dragged just wide of Hull’s right post after 15 minutes, was a case in point.

Hull asked greater questions of Lincoln after the restart – Lewis-Potter went close from outside the penalty area following a well-worked free-kick – but Lincoln goalkeeper Alex Palmer was never once tested.

Counterpart Matt Ingram later made a routine save to his left off Brennan Johnson, but that was as good as it got for either side in a dour second half.