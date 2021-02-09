Ryan Hill scores the winner as in-form Eastleigh beat Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Hill’s first-half strike proved enough as Eastleigh extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a narrow 1-0 National League victory over Yeovil.

The Glovers came close with two early chances but Albi Skendi failed to find the net from the edge of the box before Reuben Reid was denied by the Eastleigh defence.

Sam Smart fired an effort wide for the hosts on the half-hour mark before Hill finally broke the deadlock for the home side three minutes from half-time as he slotted Tyrone Barnett’s assist into the bottom corner.

Both sides were slow out of the blocks in the second period and the visitors enjoyed a spell of possession as the half wore on but failed to score the equaliser they were looking for.