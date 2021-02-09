Torquay leave it late to snatch point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

National League leaders Torquay fought back to draw 1-1 against Wealdstone with a stoppage-time equaliser at Plainmoor.

Wealdstone almost took the lead in bizarre fashion in the 32nd minute when a free-kick from Jacob Mendy caught the wind and flew against the crossbar.

The visitors, though, did get themselves ahead five minutes later after Dennon Lewis broke and fed the ball to Mendy, who cut inside to drill a shot into the far corner.

Torquay, beaten by Altrincham in their last league game, pressed for an equaliser in the second half, with Josh Umerah’s effort cleared off the line and midfielder Adam Randell hitting a post late on.

The home side’s pressure finally told in the first minute of stoppage-time when Billy Waters slotted the ball in after Asa Hall’s shot was blocked.