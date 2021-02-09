Courtney Duffus double earns Bromley victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Courtney Duffus scored his first two goals for Bromley as the Ravens beat King’s Lynn 2-0 at Haynes Lane in the Vanarama National League.

Bromley enjoyed the early pressure before Alex Kiwomya had a shot for the visitors which was deflected for a corner with 19 minutes gone.

The home side took the lead five minutes before the break as Duffus scored his first goal for the Ravens when he got to the near post and flicked a cross past goalkeeper Archie Mair.

Duffus grabbed his second goal after 67 minutes following good work by Liam Trotter and that was enough to seal the victory for the home side who moved up to 11th in the table. The Linnets remain 21st.