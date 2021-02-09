John Sheridan frustrated after Swindon slump to defeat at Portsmouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Swindon manager John Sheridan branded his side “naive” after they slumped to a timid 2-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

An early goal from Ronan Curtis and substitute Ellis Harrison’s second-half penalty were enough to earn promotion-chasing Pompey a comfortable win – their first in four home games.

Sheridan, whose team did not muster a single shot on target, said: “Once again, we made life very difficult for ourselves with the start we gave them.

“We cannot keep doing that and I have told the players that in the dressing room.

“We are climbing a mountain every time we go out on the pitch by conceding early from poor goals. We are very naive in some of our decision-making.

“It is about having a bit of know-how.

“We told them how good Portsmouth are at getting balls in the box from set plays and we gave them one after eight minutes.

“Portsmouth kept the ball well but we should have been going in 0-0 at half-time. I keep telling the players the same old things.

“Then, just as we were starting to get a foothold in the game, we gave a very cheap penalty away. We keep making the same mistakes and it always costs us.”

Curtis calmly applied the finishing touch to Charlie Daniels’ left-wing free-kick to give Pompey an eighth-minute lead.

Andy Cannon also tested the reactions of Swindon goalkeeper Mark Travers with a dipping 20-yard volley as Pompey dominated the first half.

Harrison came off the bench to seal the points after Ryan Williams had been fouled by Dominic Thompson.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett said: “I am delighted with the win. We were on top in terms of the game and would have loved more goals for it to be more conclusive.

“I did think we were on top but unless the scoreline gets away from the opposition, you never really feel comfortable.

“That is a hard edge to find. We managed to do it earlier in the season but could not quite do it tonight.

“It was a very good clean sheet. I did not think they created too much.

“We just have to find different ways of going forward and being able to score those goals but it was a satisfying night, with lots to build on.”