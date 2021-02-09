Russell Martin hails MK Dons’ second-half performance in triumph at Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said his side looked “like a proper team” after their 4-1 League One thrashing of Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The Dons raced into a fifth-minute lead when Matt O’Riley curled home a 25-yard strike but Dale fought their way into the contest and levelled through Matt Lund after 36 minutes.

But the visitors thoroughly dominated the second period and scored three times in eight minutes to sweep the hosts aside.

“I’m very proud of the players’ second-half performance,” said Martin. “We were a little bit frustrated and disappointed at half-time considering the way we had started the game for 20 or 25 minutes.

“But there was a bit of a reaction from the guys and I think the second half was right up there in terms of teams performances, the way they moved the ball, the control of the game, (the way) we dominated and the intensity to win the ball back quickly.

“They looked like a proper team, so I was very proud of that and I think we deserved to win and maybe could have had a couple more goals.

“The team showed they want to work for each other, fight for each other, they try and look after each other as much as possible and they are growing as a team, as a unit.

“They are looking stronger and stronger and hopefully that will continue.”

After Lund had levelled for Dale, the Dons finished the first half strongly, Cameron Jerome finding the net only to be ruled offside.

Zak Jules headed them back in front after 55 minutes, seizing on the rebound after Jerome headed an effort against the crossbar.

Stunned Rochdale were 3-1 down two minutes later after Scott Fraser robbed Lund of possession and raced towards the penalty area before unleashing a 20-yard finish.

And after 62 minutes, Jerome completed the scoring when he slid in to meet Will Grigg’s cross.

It was the third home defeat on the trot for struggling Rochdale, who have now failed to win on home soil in the last 12 league attempts.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy said: “It was a very difficult evening for us, especially the second-half display.

“Our reaction to conceding the second goal was disappointing and contrasted to the first half when we bounced back really well to conceding the early goal.

“We played some really good football in the first half and I felt we were unlucky not to go in front.

“But in the second half we were outplayed in all areas.

“When you are hit with a concession of three goals in such quick succession it is hard to deal with that psychologically.

“We felt in the ascendency at half-time and thought we were going to go on and win the game – but we didn’t respond to those quick goals and as such, the game petered away from us.”