Ian Evatt claims Marcus Maddison ‘sent off on reputation’

Ian Evatt claimed Marcus Maddison was “sent off on reputation” as Brad Lyons snatched a late equaliser to earn Morecambe a 1-1 Skybet League Two draw at Bolton.

Substitute Maddison, on loan and on debut, was shown a straight red card for his 73rd-minute tackle on Aaron Wildig.

Leading through Eoin Doyle’s 43rd-minute goal, Bolton were denied victory as substitute Lyons, recently recruited on loan from Blackburn, headed home his 83rd-minute leveller just 30 seconds after coming on.

“We were in complete control but have been on the rough end of a bad decision again,” said Evatt.

“Madders has been sent off on reputation. It is a challenge he has to make and clearly won the ball one-footed. It is not a red card. But it changed the game.

“What is even more disappointing is the way other teams surround the referees and the way they behave. Referees have to be stronger.

“How many times in the second half were they feeling contact and falling over on the floor to get free-kicks and fouls? I don’t want to coach my lads to do that but I am going to have to start telling them.

“We don’t get any of these decisions and it is very frustrating.

“But the positives are we didn’t lose. We did well to stay in it at the end.

“I feel for the lads because they deserved more than that, but we have been let down again. I think we would have won and won comfortably.

“Hopefully, we will get the card rescinded but it doesn’t get us back the two points.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “It was a very good performance to come to Bolton and have 18 attempts to their nine.

“To come here and take a point is very good. Bolton are a very good side and have got some talented players.

“We lost the ball high up the pitch and got done on the counter-attack and Doyle scores a very good goal for them.

“We had to claw ourselves back into the game. We played a lot of good football, hit the bar had some very good openings but didn’t find the net.

“But Brad scores with his first touch and from then on in we had good opportunities to win the game

“We have that ability to bounce back and have shown that a number of times this season. The character and strength of mentality in the squad is very good.

“We had a lot of good performances tonight and we showed with the five substitutions we made, we have a very good squad.”