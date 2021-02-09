Michael Appleton pleased as Lincoln keep up away record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manager Michael Appleton hailed another “pleasing” result on the road after League One leaders Lincoln drew 0-0 at second-placed Hull.

In a game of few chances, the visitors were good value for a point and have not lost away in the league since October.

Appleton said: “When you have these sort of games at this point in the season, there can be a bit of anxiety with both sets of players.

“I was pleased with the performance, to a degree. The first half was OK, but I felt we probably gave them too much respect. In the second half we did get behind them at times, but we just lacked that bit of quality.

“To come away with what we have done away from home of late, we’ve got to be pleased.”

Lincoln were rarely troubled against a home side lacking incision going forward.

It could, however, have been a different story had Hull forward Keane Lewis-Potter’s deflected strike found the back of the net, instead of the crossbar, inside the first minute.

Lincoln, though conservative in their approach, perhaps looked more productive on the counter-attack in desperate conditions – with Morgan Rogers having their best chance when he dragged just wide of the right post.

Appleton said: “It was a really, really solid performance, but it was just that little bit of quality that was lacking in the final third.

“I felt we could hurt them in the second half in the wide areas, but it’s still pleasing (to claim a point).

“(The pitch) was a factor, there’s no doubt about that, but I thought both sets of players were a credit in the way they went about the game.

“There’s loads and loads of football and lots of points to play for, but for us to be three points to ahead of Hull City with a game in hand is great credit to the club.”

Hull remain in the promotion places but their form has been inconsistent of late.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “Performance-wise, we were excellent. We’ve taken the game to the league leaders.

“Obviously we’re frustrated we didn’t get the goal with the opportunities we created, but I thought – particularly in the first half – they struggled to cope with our formation.

“The performance level is very good – that’s all we can go off. As long as we keep creating those chances, the goals will come.

“We’ve got faith. We’re right up there in terms of the highest goalscorers in the league and we’re very good defensively.

“We’ll stay positive. We’re creating opportunities and we’re playing good football.

“It’s just a matter of time that we take the chances and we get back on the horse – we’re still right in the thick of it. The only thing missing from the performance was that goal.”

Hull’s hopes of an immediate return to the Championship suffered a jolt, however, after McCann confirmed injured captain Richie Smallwood is out for the season with a knee ligament injury.