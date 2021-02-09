Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete their takeover of Wrexham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney have officially completed their takeover of Wrexham.

The pair have taken 100 per cent control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

Reynolds and McElhenney have made a £2million investment in the club under the terms of the deal.

Allow us to introduce you to our new chairmen, Mr @VancityReynolds and Mr @RMcElhenney. Up the Worldwide Reds! 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/FWNlfkBAhd — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 9, 2021

In a statement issued by the WST, the new owners say funds will be made available immediately and “first-team player identification will be a priority”. Further money will be spent to enhance the women’s football programme, community initiatives and the Racecourse Ground.

A statement from Reynolds and McElhenney read: “It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.”