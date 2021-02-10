Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

What the papers say

The defensive capabilities of John Stones have impressed Manchester City bosses so much that negotations over a new deal for the 26-year-old will begin in the summer, according to The Times. The England centre-back was almost sold at the end of the last season but has since become an important part of City’s charge to the title.

Former England international Kieran Gibbs could soon be playing in the United States. The Sun reports Inter Miami, the MLS club co-founded by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, want to sign the full-back from West Brom. The former Arsenal defender’s contract at the Hawthorns finishes at the end of the current campaign.

Dwight Gayle is desperate for more minutes for the Magpies (Martin Rickett/PA)

A lack of time on the pitch may push Dwight Gayle out of St James’ Park. The Newcastle Chronicle reports the 31-year-old could walk away from Newcastle for free if the club do not renew his contract in the next few months. There is ongoing interest from Fulham while a spell in the Middle East is also possible.

Manchester United are ready to wait until the end of the season before talking with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future. The Norwegian has 16 months left on his current deal with the Red Devils, who are five points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. Old Trafford bosses are willing to increase the 47-year-old’s wages but they remain very concerned about United’s inconsistency.

Social media round-up

PSG are making NO secret of their desire to lure Lionel Messi to France this summer https://t.co/v68ryPXZDk — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 10, 2021 Chelsea ‘hold talks’ over Upamecano transfer with defender top of four-man shortlist https://t.co/CiRsj9XSoI — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 10, 2021

Players to watch

AC Milan could be home for Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) for a while longer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The Sun reports the former Manchester United striker, who surpassed 500 career goals on Sunday, will begin talks with AC Milan over a new contract that would take him through to the age of 41.